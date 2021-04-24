1,485 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.85 and a 200 day moving average of $420.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.59.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

