1,493 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

