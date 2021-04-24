1,520 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $49.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.