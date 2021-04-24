154,333 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

