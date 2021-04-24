$16.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce $16.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.36 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $14.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $67.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 2,144,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,701. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

