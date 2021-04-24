162 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.