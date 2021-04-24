165 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.