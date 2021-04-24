1World Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. 1World has a market cap of $4.13 million and $10,573.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1World has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

