$2.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $2.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

EVFM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 3,831,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,133. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $123.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

