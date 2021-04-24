$204.74 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $204.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.83 million to $217.18 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $859.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $903.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $926.56 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $981.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

