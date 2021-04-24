$207.95 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report sales of $207.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.40 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $849.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $891.05 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $916.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ISBC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 2,071,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,969. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

