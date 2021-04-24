$217.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report sales of $217.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cloudera by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 2,928,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,085. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

