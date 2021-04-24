$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post sales of $25.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $26.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BWB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 32,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

