$27.83 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $27.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.17 million and the highest is $29.61 million. HEXO reported sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $109.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.94 million to $111.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.20 million, with estimates ranging from $136.19 million to $184.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 1,758,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.