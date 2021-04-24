$28.66 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $28.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.41 million. American Software posted sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $111.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AMSWA opened at $20.26 on Friday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $3,127,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

