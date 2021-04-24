$288.59 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $288.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $296.67 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $292.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.