$296.07 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $296.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.32. 1,375,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,337. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

