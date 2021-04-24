$297.19 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report sales of $297.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.92 million to $356.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 5,442,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,055. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

