2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. 2U makes up 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.38% of 2U worth $123,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 2U by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in 2U by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TWOU stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,208. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.