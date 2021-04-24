$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,373.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,225.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

