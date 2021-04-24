$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.35. 608,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

