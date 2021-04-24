$3.35 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report $3.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $6.50 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 669,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,610. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

