$35.35 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $35.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.70 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,814. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

