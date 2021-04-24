39,841 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Asana stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

