$4.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

