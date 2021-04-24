$49.23 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $49.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.38 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.35. 195,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.