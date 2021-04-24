5,384 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

