$54.95 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $54.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Camtek reported sales of $30.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $205.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.20 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

CAMT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

