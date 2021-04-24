57 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $813.17 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $757.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

