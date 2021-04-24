$59.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $59.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.40 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. ZIX posted sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $246.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 318,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,375. ZIX has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $420.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

