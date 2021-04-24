$59.93 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post $59.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $291.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.22 million, with estimates ranging from $352.20 million to $388.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $11.91. 648,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

