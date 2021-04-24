6,416 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,518,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in M&T Bank by 18.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

