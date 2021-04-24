6,464 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,054,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

