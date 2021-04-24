71,292 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,261 shares of company stock worth $9,594,493.

Sprout Social stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -39.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

