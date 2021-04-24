722 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.52.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

