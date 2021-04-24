7,784 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.