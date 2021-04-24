7,837 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

CHTR stock opened at $657.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $627.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

