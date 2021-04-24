8,157 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.