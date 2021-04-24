$82.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce sales of $82.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $85.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $79.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,909. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 373,810 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

