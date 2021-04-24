$9.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Tesla posted sales of $5.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $48.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $672.93 and a 200 day moving average of $645.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

