9,080 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.