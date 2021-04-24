941 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.