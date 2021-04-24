956,952 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 956,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

