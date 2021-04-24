9,900 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.90. The company had a trading volume of 233,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,374. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

