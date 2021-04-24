AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.02. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.63. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

