ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $60.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,674.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

