Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

