Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,518 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,751% compared to the average volume of 82 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 162,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

