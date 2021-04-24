Accolade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Accolade by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of ACCD traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

