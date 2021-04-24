Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post sales of $836.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.